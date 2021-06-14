Why America Turned on the Kardashians

In light of the Kardashian-Jenner clan officially signing off from their long-running E! reality series Keeping Up with The Kardashians this week, it’s been hard to find new, revelatory ways to contextualize their footprint on society, considering that their status as some of the world’s most influential figures is constantly under a microscope.

At this point, we can pretty much all agree that the Kardashians’ quest for fame has been successful, no matter how many scandals, magazine covers, nude photoshoots, clothing lines, and even books it took for them to get there. Likewise, their reality-TV retirement (although they recently signed a multi-year deal with Hulu and Disney Star, so who knows) has mostly been interpreted as a triumph and sign of a job well done.

But looking back at the 15 years that KUWTK has been on the air, it’s interesting to think about what the show failed to do for the family’s public personas. While the program was able to boost the profiles of its stars, from the previous background player Kylie Jenner to the show’s former villain Scott Disick, it still struggled to change public attitudes about the moguls and their respective scandals, despite their attempts to portray them in a sympathetic light.