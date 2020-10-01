Why Are There So Many Accused Domestic Abusers in Trumpworld? You Know Damn Well Why.

The allegation that the president’s most recent campaign manager beat his wife hardly even made a ripple in the swirling sea of news upon which we now ride every day. But it should have, and the fact that it didn’t shows how steeped in misogyny Trumpworld is.

On Sunday, Brad Parscale was the third of Trump’s campaign managers to be arrested. But this arrest was unlike the other two. This arrest wasn’t like the arrest of Steve Bannon for federal fraud charges or the arrest of Paul Manafort after “being convicted or pleading guilty to a broad array of charges including bank and tax fraud, witness tampering and conspiracy against the United States.”

No, the arrest of Brad Parscale was very different than the arrest of the president’s two other campaign managers. Because on Sunday, Brad Parscale was arrested on allegations of domestic violence. The Trump campaign is no stranger to domestic violence but this was the first time a Trump campaign manager faced allegations of it.