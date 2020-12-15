Why Bill Barr Did It All for Donald Trump

Ah, Bill Barr, we hardly knew ye.

No one is sad that you’re gone. Not the left, who will never forgive you for misrepresenting the Mueller report and exonerating President Trump. Not the hard right, who will never forgive you for betraying their spray-tanned god in the hour of his greatest need. And not the reasonable, rational centrists, either, who thought you were one of them until you showed them that you weren’t.

But all of us who have followed your bizarre second career as attorney general are left pondering one, impenetrable question: Why?