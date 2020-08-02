Why Cory Booker Won't Punch Trump in the Face

Turns out, Sen. Cory Booker is a bigger pacifist than we suspected.

He joined hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast on this members-only episode of The New Abnormal and told them about the time “a big guy” asked the New Jersey native to punch President Donald Trump in the face–and his response to that person. (He did also note that punching Trump is a felony. *shrugs*)

Booker also shared his thoughts on what may happen in the Senate thanks to Trump. “I think that what people are realizing is this could be the end for Republican party dominance,” he said.