Why Does The New York Times Hate Sex Workers So Much?

If Catharine A. MacKinnon didn’t teach at Harvard Law School, I would wonder if she knew how to read. On Labor Day (of all days), she wrote a screed declaring OnlyFans a pimp that exploits female models and branding OnlyFans a gateway to filming professional pornography. “‘Sex work,’” she writes, “implies that prostituted people really want to do what they have virtually no choice in doing. That their poverty, homelessness, prior sexual abuse as children, subjection to racism, exclusion from gainful occupations, or unequal pay plays no role.”

MacKinnon writes these words without interviewing a single sex worker. Which isn’t a surprise. MacKinnon begins her tirade complaining that the media forces people to call prostitutes “sex workers,” “gaslighting” the “survivors of prostitution.” MacKinnon leaves out that the press began this standard after years of lobbying by… well... sex workers!

As someone who shot porn long before the pandemic, I wasn’t shocked to read MacKinnon’s op-ed. She built her legal career on sex workers’ backs. In the 1980s, MacKinnon traveled the country with both radical feminists and radical conservatives, advocating for porn abolitions. Thanks to civil liberties lawyers, and Hustler founder Larry Flynt, MacKinnon failed. But that hasn’t stopped her from penning books and blog posts condemning consenting, legal adult performers.