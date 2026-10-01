DESPERATE MEASURES Why Trump Will Do Anything to Avoid Losing For him, it’s not just political. It’s existential. Opinion Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Politics is characterized most by losing. Nobody always wins. The most reliable winners are those most afraid of losing. There is neither humility nor democracy without losing. But Trump is a “winner.” Were he to be a loser, he would not be a winner, and therefore not exist. There would be no Donald Trump. Because this is a matter of his very being, he would necessarily do anything to not lose. And yet by most estimates, he is facing what could be overwhelming losses in the November midterms. Unlike most other political winners, who continually weigh the popularity of their positions and distance themselves from the unpopular ones, Trump doubles down on his. To do otherwise, to submit to polls or criticism, would make him… a loser. Rather than alter his positions, he has, instead, moved more aggressively than any other president to help ensure his structural advantage in the election. While both Congress and the courts have continually rebuffed his most radical plans, he’s made it clear that he will do anything short of a constitutional crisis to hold his majority, or at least lessen the extent of its loss. And the country is about to find out what “anything” really means.

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