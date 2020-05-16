Why Doria Ragland, and Carole and Michael Middleton Are the Perfect Royal Parents-in-Law

Earlier this week James Middleton, Kate’s handsome brother, shaved his beard off. He filmed this momentous event and posted it on Instagram, hairy chest sward on display and surrounded by his many dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel—and who knows, perhaps hundreds more off-camera, responding to his canine pan pipes.

The next thing we saw and heard, post-shave, was Middleton’s fiancée Alizee Thevenet squealing with delighted surprise at the sight of James appearing in the garden of his parents, Carole and Michael, in the bucolic British hamlet of Bucklebury, where the couple are spending quarantine.

It was the first time James had shaved in seven years, and the first time Thevenet had seen her guy sans whiskers. Michael Middleton muttered a dad-like compliment that may have been about how handsome his son looked.