Why Getting Botox Too Young Can Actually Make You Look Older

We’re always instructed to “start early” on anti-aging treatments, but sometimes it pays to be fashionably late.

Demand for neuromodulator treatments, including Botox, nearly doubled between 2019 and 2023 according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The number of hyaluronic acid filler procedures also surged 84 percent in this period, and the statistics show that these and similar procedures are becoming more popular among consumers under 30. But does the early bird really get the worm in this case, or simply fly straight past it?

I am in my late twenties, and my TikTok For You page knows it. My feed is filled with people my age raving about “preventative Botox,” scheduling hyaluronic acid filler appointments in their “day in my life” vlogs and even getting mini-facelifts in their mid-thirties. And it’s not just my algorithm that’s platforming these intensive beauty-treatment regimes. It’s a mainstream cultural phenomenon.

While these treatments are marketed as a way to slow down signs of aging, they don’t always produce the desired results. If not performed carefully by skilled professionals, they can create unnatural results or even make a person appear older, and reversing them may be more complex than implied.

It’s never too late to start taking care of your skin, nor too early to protect it (hello, sunscreen). But more intensive treatments, particularly injectables, are on a different timeline. Whether you’re in your sixties, forties, or twenties, here’s what you need to know about preventative Botox.

Preventative Botox can help preserve your youthful appearance—if done right

“When I first started in aesthetics, most first-time Botox and filler patients were in their late thirties to forties. Now, I’m seeing many patients in their mid-to-late twenties seeking treatments,” said Jackie Spagnuolo, an aesthetic nurse practitioner and owner of Beauty Nurse NYC.

Neuromodulator injections such as Botox are primarily known for temporarily relaxing muscles to soften wrinkles and fine lines. Increasingly, however, they are now also being used preventatively, before deep lines have formed in the first place. This approach, known as “preventative Botox,” aims to train muscles to relax early so that expression lines do not become permanent over time. The dosage is typically lighter and placement more targeted.

Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of La Jolla Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in California, told the Daily Beast that this kind of “preventative” treatment can help maintain a natural, rested appearance. “It’s less about changing how you look, and more about preserving what you have,” she said.

But age is one of the least important factors when deciding the right time to start Botox. “I like to look at a person’s facial movement and skin quality more than how old they are,” Dr. Shirazi added, noting that a tailored approach is key.

As with most things, too much too soon can cause problems, and using Botox for years without breaks can lead to muscle atrophy, which may contribute to an aged appearance. “Botox relaxes muscle groups, and just like any other muscle, if you don’t use it, you lose it. Muscles may weaken or thin with time [if] misusing this injection,” Dr. Shirazi explained. And when one muscle is out of use for an extended period, the face may need to overcompensate—overworking surrounding muscles, which can create new wrinkles elsewhere.

To avoid this effect, it’s recommended that you allow at least three months between Botox appointments, giving the targeted muscles time to return to full activity. Although Botox is often associated with a “frozen” look, this should not be the case if injections are performed properly. The key is to be conservative and to work with a trusted professional who can tailor treatments to your individual needs.

Overuse of filler can distort the face…

Hyaluronic acid filler is a gel injected under the skin to add volume and hydration, helping to smooth wrinkles and achieve a more youthful appearance. However, the trend toward fuller features has sparked criticism of many public figures, who are accused of having an unnaturally swollen look, dubbed “pillow face,” or of appearing older than their age.“

Often it’s due to overfilling, poor placement, or chasing trends rather than enhancing natural features,” Spagnuolo explained. “When volume is added in the wrong areas—like overly heavy lips or excessive cheek filler—it can distort proportions and age the face.”

Filler placement should also be guided by a person’s age, Dr. Shirazi said. “In your twenties, your face has great natural volume and elasticity, so filler should be very minimal and targeted for enhancing or changing features to create more facial harmony,” she explained. “Starting in your thirties, you may begin to notice early volume loss, and targeted small corrections can help maintain youthful volume and structure.”

She added that there is another important factor at play: “When evaluating your face for treatments like fillers, it’s crucial to understand the difference in perception; you see yourself in two dimensions, while others perceive you in three.” What looks good in the mirror may not look as good in real life. So perhaps your best ally when considering procedures is not the mirror, but a trusted professional.

…and leave the skin sagging

What happens if you fill your face too fast and too young? Podcast host Ashley Stobart told People Magazine in 2024 that she began using fillers at 18, but by her thirties realized she had gone “too far.” After dissolving years’ worth of filler, she was left with “extreme skin sagging.” At just 34, an age many consider early for such procedures, she chose to get a facelift.

Dr. Shirazi notes that overuse sometimes comes from people chasing trends or trying to look like someone else instead of enhancing natural features. “The goal should always be balance and harmony. I always advise patients that if the results look like work, then it’s not working. Fillers and Botox can look totally natural and are very safe when done right.”

So, what’s the right time to start getting Botox?

When it comes to Botox or fillers, less is often more. Be mindful of how much you get done at once, how often you go back, and who’s performing your treatments. Beyond injectables, Spagnuolo recommends occasional skin-tightening treatments, like Morpheus8 or radiofrequency, every one to two years, along with regular skin resurfacing to keep your complexion youthful. Dr. Shirazi added that resurfacing lasers are beneficial to help with skin tightening, sun damage, fine lines and wrinkles.

Even with skin care, moderation is key. “Combining too many active ingredients, like acids or retinoids, can compromise your skin barrier,” Dr. Shirazi cautioned. And be cautious with at-home gadgets like microneedling tools: dull needles or unsterile equipment can lead to infection and even scarring.