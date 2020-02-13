Why Gretchen Carlson Can’t Tell You the Full Truth About Fox

Gretchen Carlson is an unlikely feminist hero. She spent eight years on Fox News’ propaganda morning show Fox & Friends wearing short dresses and laughing at stupid guys’ vaguely racist banter, but in real life she was a violin prodigy who went to Stanford, studied Virginia Woolf. And in 2014 she changed the world, kind of: She started taping her boss sexually harassing her. Her boss happened to be the most powerful man in conservative media, Roger Ailes.

She recorded him saying things like, “I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago, and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better. Sometimes problems are easier to solve.” After more than a year of taping, on July 6, 2016 at 9 a.m., Carlson came forward and sued Ailes (but not Fox).

Her lawsuit fundamentally changed the power relationships that had governed the network since its inception 20-plus years before. Numerous suits followed, including one that alleged that “behind the scenes, it (Fox News) operates like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult, steeped in intimidation, indecency and misogyny.”