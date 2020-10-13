Why Have the Democrats Disappeared LGBTQ Issues?

Monday was the first day of the Senate confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and from the Affordable Care Act to reproductive rights, Democrats raised concerns that appointing Barrett at this moment would threaten hard-won social progress. There has been much debate surrounding Barrett’s “religious liberty” views and how it will impact Roe v. Wade and other laws. However, the threat to LGBTQ rights, such as marriage equality, was only given a brief mention by Senator Kamala Harris in her remarks. And nothing more.

Right now, the LGBTQ progress that has already been made is under attack by conservatives at the Supreme Court. Last week, during the first day of their new term, Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito argued that the marriage equality ruling was improperly decided and recommended that the court should “fix” the decision.

This comes at a time when conservative justices stand to have an overwhelming majority in the court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The stakes couldn’t be any higher right now for a community that has already seen transgender protections in the military threatened, and a rise in hate crimes impact our way of life.