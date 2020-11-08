Why I Love Trump’s Ridiculous Election Lawsuits

Soon-to-be ex-President Donald Trump’s barrage of lawsuits are backfiring spectacularly. Like a big exploding cigar bursting in his spray-tanned face, they’re doings Democrats’ work for them—outing the loony-bin wing of the Republican party, and persuading millions more Americans that when it comes to elections, fraud and the democratic process, he’s been wrong all along. Pass the popcorn.

This picture paints a thousand words: Rudy Giuliani spouting conspiracy theories in front of Four Seasons Landscaping, next door to the Fantasy Island Adult Bookstore in North Philly, home of “Dildo Madness.”

This is what MAGA has come to.