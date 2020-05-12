Why Is a Rare Illness Suddenly Spiking in Kids? And Is There a Corona Connection?

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, but now some are worried that children with a rare disease could be at increased risk from COVID-19.

As infections rose in the United Kingdom and Italy, doctors there began to notice children coming in with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammatory syndrome. Now there are almost a hundred cases in New York and at least three deaths, and geneticists are teaming up with the state’s health department to try and get to the bottom of it. So what is Kawasaki disease? Why are doctors looking at a possible link between it and COVID-19? And what are scientists doing to get answers?

Dr. Jane Burns is the director of the Kawasaki Disease Research Center at UC San Diego and an expert who researched a treatment for Kawasaki disease now used around the world. When children in New York, the U.K., and Italy started coming into hospitals with symptoms similar to the inflammatory disease, she found the numbers highly unusual.