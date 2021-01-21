Why Joe Biden’s Honeymoon May Be the Shortest on Record

When he raised his right hand on Wednesday, Joe Biden’s only real mandate was simply be this: to not be Donald Trump. To paraphrase what Rush Limbaugh said about Barack Obama except in reverse, I hope he succeeds. At least, in this endeavor. Not being Trump is a major accomplishment. It’s also a campaign promise he achieved just before noon on Jan. 20. What do we do now?

I don’t want to diminish the significance of Biden being the polar opposite of Trump. There is great value in restoring honor, integrity, and normalcy—especially in the wake of Trump’s presidency. In doing so, we may begin to heal as a country, move past the chaos, and repair our social fabric. Indeed, the work of healing began during his inaugural address, when Biden struck all the right notes. And, a gift of omission: the simple (non-)act of a president not tweeting every thought that pops into his head will go a long way toward restoring sanity. In some ways, Biden might personify the old line about 80 percent of success being “just showing up.”

Still, Biden is likely to fall far short once he begins governing in earnest, when not being Trump won’t be enough. This is partly because Biden will inherit intractable problems, partly because he will have to navigate all sorts of crosscurrents between placating progressive interest groups and living up to his promise of being a “uniter” (not to mention the backdrop of an evenly divided Senate and a narrow House majority), and partly because it’s always harder to govern than it is to campaign. And, again, because Biden’s central promise was to not be Trump, he will take office without having won a clear governing mandate (despite what he or the progressives in the Democratic Party think).