Why Kamala Harris Is the Right Choice for Vice President

It’s a good sign that with his first important decision as presidential nominee, Joe Biden got it right.

Kamala Harris was the best available choice for a few reasons. Obviously, she’s history-making, the first Black woman to be a major-party veep nominee. She’s smart and tough and will probably be an effective attacker of the incumbent. She has charisma, she’s relatively young, and standing up there next to Biden, she lowers his age about five years.

But she’s the right choice mainly for one very simple reason: She was the most expected choice. I realize that my reasoning here is a little tautological, but here’s what I mean.