Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won’t Surrender to Donald Trump

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Donald Trump’s attack on Meghan Markle Wednesday night, misogynistically casting her as a shrewish wife whom Harry would “need” “good luck” to live with, will not “distract” Meghan and Harry or stop them advocating for voter engagement, a friend has told The Daily Beast.

The friend also pointed out that the “inaccurate question” that triggered Donald Trump’s bullying response was asked by a journalist at the Daily Mail, whose parent company, Associated Newspapers, is locked in a bitter legal battle with Meghan.