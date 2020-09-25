Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won’t Surrender to Donald Trump

BATTLE LINES

Donald Trump’s attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was as snide as it was predictable. But a friend of Meghan tells The Daily Beast she won’t be “distracted” by the episode.

Tom Sykes

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Donald Trump’s attack on Meghan Markle Wednesday night, misogynistically casting her as a shrewish wife whom Harry would “need” “good luck” to live with, will not “distract” Meghan and Harry or stop them advocating for voter engagement, a friend has told The Daily Beast.

The friend also pointed out that the “inaccurate question” that triggered Donald Trump’s bullying response was asked by a journalist at the Daily Mail, whose parent company, Associated Newspapers, is locked in a bitter legal battle with Meghan.