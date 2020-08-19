Why Mueller Dropped the Ball. Was He Corrupt or Incompetent?

No one really expected the Senate Intelligence Committee’s final report to drop on night Two of the Democratic National Convention, but that’s 2020 for you.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell joined the second special edition of The New Abnormal to discuss the big questions after said Russian electoral interference report. Namely, what the hell happened with Robert Mueller?

Molly’s interpretation of the 1,000-page report was pretty clear: “It seemed like a lot of shoes dropped, in that the Trump campaign was giving clues to Roger Stone, which got passed to Julian Assange to influence the 2016 election. But it seems like Mueller dropped the ball on this… I’m no expert, but it, it sort of looks like collusion.”

“Is Mueller incompetent? Is Mueller corrupt? What is happening with him?” she asked.

Rick suggested that the failure of the Mueller report to nail the Trump campaign came down to one thing: Mueller’s temperament. “I think Mueller was too much of an institutionalist and too much of an incrementalist. And I think when you’re that kind of person, you have trouble understanding sometimes just how fucking wily and corrupt people like this are,” he said.

Rep. Swalwell had another answer. “He did not pursue the finances. And also he did not put the president's ass in a witness chair. And those, I think, were the two shortcomings.”

Trump’s failure to stand up to Russia on behalf of the U.S. has left a huge opening for former Vice President Joe Biden and Rick was impressed by his move to lock down the kind of voters who backed Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

“The Democratic Party for the first time, in a lot of ways, since John F. Kennedy, seized control of the national security narrative again, and positioned themselves as the party of strength because they came right out and made it a centerpiece of it tonight,” he said.

Then, there was Dr. Jill BIden. Molly suggested the DNC also did well to contrast the potential first ladies. “It seems almost unfair, you know, to watch Jill Biden in the school she is teaching at versus Melania building a tennis pavilion.”

Plus! The duo make up for lost Fuck That Guy Time.

