Why Porn Stars Like Me Are Terrified of VP Kamala Harris

As an American, I am thrilled to see Vice President-elect Kamala Harris enter the West Wing. As a porn star, I am terrified.

I respect Harris for seeing gays and women of color through a compassionate lens. After four years of Vice President Mike Pence, it’ll be nice to see someone make the executive branch empathetic again. Still, I doubt Harris’s executive empathy will extend to exotic dancers, porn stars, strippers, prostitutes, or erotic masseuses: The vice president-elect brings a lifetime of animosity toward sex workers to Number One Observatory Circle.

It’s hard to stand out as a sex working-hate politician. Most politicians hate porn stars, so I struggle to keep track of all the senators, district attorneys, and other elected hacks who rail against the performers in the pornos they watch. But Harris is so against sex work that she came on porn stars’ radar years ago. We have been raising the alarm about Harris since her days as a San Francisco District Attorney. Our sirens are growing louder as inauguration day nears because we need public support to prevent Harris from pushing against sex work in the Oval Office.