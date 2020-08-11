Why Republicans Are Walking All Over This Democratic Guv

Wins have been hard to come by for Tony Evers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first term Wisconsin governor, like many of his contemporaries, has had to contend with the partisan backlash that has come with the policies brought about by the public health crisis—but unlike other Democratic governors, he’s been overruled, outmaneuvered or taken down by state Republicans to the point that even a key legislative ally concedes Evers’ approach has been impacted.

That dynamic would be difficult to navigate anywhere, but given Wisconsin’s status as a key swing state heading into November’s general election, the stakes can be even more alarmingly high in a place critical to both political parties’ White House hopes.