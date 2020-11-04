Why So Many Latinos Backed the Man Who Keeps Smearing Us

Latino voters like to make a grand entrance. They were absent from too much of the political conversation for much of the 2020 Election, neglected by both parties. But they showed up when it was time to be counted.

And Latinos sure counted on election night, showing up big for Joe Biden and helping the former vice president carry the lion’s share of the 10 states where Latinos have a big footprint.

Before we get to the politics, here’s a quick geography lesson. Latino America is based in the Southwest, because that’s where you find the Mexicans and Mexican Americans who make up two-thirds of the nearly 60 million Latinos in the United States. So that’s the de facto capital of Latino America with states like California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, and Colorado. In the Midwest, you can add Illinois. On the East Coast, you can factor in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Of those 10 Latino states, Joe Biden won eight. Donald Trump won only two — Florida and Texas.