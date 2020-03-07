Why the Democratic Race Isn't Close to Over

Joementum? Or Joeverblown? Not so fast! It ain’t over.

We’ve already seen two or three unpredictable things. With three months to go, we ought to see more. The race remains wide open for a number of reasons.

First, Joe Biden’s personal appeal is still in doubt. At this stage, more of it derives from who he isn’t—Donald Trump—than who he is. His strongest support has been from a demographic—African-Americans—for whom his actual record is uninspiring, to say the least. He can’t draw a crowd on a sunny day, while Bernie is still packing them in like nobody’s business.