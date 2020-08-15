Why the Fuck Is Bill Clinton Speaking at the Democratic Convention?

It brings me no pleasure to say this, but there is no good reason for Bill Clinton to be speaking at the 2020 Democratic convention.

Like a lot of millennials whose politics align much more closely with Democrats than Republicans, I used to admire Bill Clinton. One of my earliest political memories was going to an Iowa county fair with my parents, aunt, uncle, and cousins in the summer of 1992 to see then-candidate Bill Clinton speak. He was cool. He said all the right things. He was the merciful end of the Reagan-Bush era.

A lot of time has passed since then. And now Bill Clinton is a relic, and embracing Bill Clinton weakens Democrats’ claims that they’re the antidote to Trump and his Republican party. Trump is a proud sex creep with no regard for the personhood of women, and his own power-obsessed party excuses this behavior. But Clinton’s presence reminds women voters that Democrats once excused and enabled a man credibly accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct, and that man, despite never quite demonstrating an understanding of the depth of his wrongdoing by making amends with the women he targeted, is still at center stage.