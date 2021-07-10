These billionaire space missions are vanity, but they’re not just vanity.

Yes, it’s annoying that Richard Branson, the super-rich founder of the Virgin companies—including space firm Virgin Galactic—booked himself on a planned July 11 test flight of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, apparently in a bid to beat another rich guy into near-orbit.

That other rich guy, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, aims to ride into the upper atmosphere in a New Shepard capsule belonging to his rocket company, Blue Origin … on July 20.