Why the Queen Will Do Anything to Protect Prince Andrew

For a graphic illustration of the extent and strength of the bond between Queen Elizabeth and her disgraced son Prince Andrew, it is instructive to look at his movements last week, when a civil lawsuit was filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged that she had been trafficked to and raped by Prince Andrew three times when she was 17.

Andrew bolted for Balmoral, the 1856 gothic fantasy of a castle in Scotland, where the queen traditionally retreats for the entire month of August (and a few weeks either side for good measure) to unwind.

Andrew’s flight to Scotland speaks eloquently to his mother’s indulgence of the man often described as her favorite son. Indeed, the queen went above and beyond the requirements of maternal duty, ordering her solicitors to warn British media outlets not to take or publish photos of any royals or their guests at the castle, as The Daily Beast exclusively revealed this week.