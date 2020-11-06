Why the Trumpy Supreme Court Will Give Him the Finger

“Ever since RBG died, I've basically spent the last six weeks in existential terror,” Elie Mystal, The Nation’s justice correspondent, tells Molly Jong-Fast.

Trump appoints Amy Coney Barrett, so she could hand the election back to president Trump. But now, Mystal says on the latest edition of The New Abnormal, “I am no longer worried about these dumb lawsuits…”

“Where we are now is the best possible position for Biden to be in order to fend off legal challenges to his emerging electoral college victory,” he says. “I have extreme confidence that none of these wackadoodle, crazy lawsuits that Trump and Trump's campaign throws out there will have any relevance—even in front of Republican appointed judges and arch conservative of Supreme court.”

“The reason why I have such confidence is because Biden is winning,” he adds. “Remember in 2000, where Gore was trying to make up a gap, right? Well, the Republican courts are probably willing to allow Trump to get as many votes counted as he needs in order to make up any perceived gap that he has. That one thing. Throwing out votes that were received by election day, counted, tabulated, and reported to the press? Throwing those votes away because they don't like who those people voted for? It’s a really different proposition.”

Plus! Molly asks how can the Democratic party can ever repay Black women. Rick Wilson imagines Trump in Cats! And famed journalism professor Jay Rosen talks about the many schisms in the Murdoch media empire.

