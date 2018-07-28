Why the World’s Most Famous Muslim Porn Star Called It Quits

The woman who was once known as the “Muslim Porn Star” will soon be available to thread your eyebrows, or give you a full set of lash extensions. Nadia Ali’s life after porn has been set in motion, marked by the upcoming grand opening of her own salon, Onai Here 2 Slay, in Los Angeles, California. Earlier this year she began work on the studio, perfecting, improving and creating an environment entirely under her control, unlike anything she’d ever done in porn—and yet there were some similarities.

Ali, 27, never planned to do porn forever. Using it to launch her next career had always been the plan, and knowing one day soon she could stop wearing the hijab in her XXX scenes may have even been a relief.

With the high rate of churn, making a name for oneself in the adult industry can also mean making decisions you’ll regret later. Two years after her retirement from porn, Ali has some regrets, but after facing death threats and zealots online, she’s even more prepared to take on whatever comes her way.

The Daily Beast caught up with Nadia Ali to discuss her life after porn, her regrets about the adult industry, and what it’s like to be her own boss.

What made you decide to leave porn and open your own salon?

I was a little lost in the sauce when I took a leap and decided to do some vocational training. I wasn’t unhappy but I’d wanted to open a salon for a long time, so I made the move to eyelash extensions. I took classes and got certified, then practiced on my friends for six months. As I worked part time doing lash extensions, I took more classes, earned more certifications and learned how to do microblading. Once I did that, I put my own money into having my own salon and started building everything from scratch. My grand opening was on July 22nd.

Has your past career as an adult actress followed you to the salon?

Some people have found out but it’s not a big deal. I’m good at what I do and I’m very professional. Some of my clients say they can’t even imagine me doing porn, they see me as a completely different person. It’s like they can’t picture it.

Have any fans made appointments just to see you?

Men will make appointments for eyebrow threading or grooming just to talk to me but they almost never follow through with the appointment.

How did being in the adult industry help you learn how to run your own business?

I learned a work ethic, customer service, sales and how to interact with people. The money comes so fast in the adult industry, you get paid the same day you film—sometimes a week later—and you get this big chunky check. You can go splurge or you can save it up and put money aside and not just pay bills.

“ Yes, I did find the adult industry very racist. For a movie, they wanted me to wear the Islamic garb and have “Donald Trump” fucking me from the back. ”

Was managing your finances easy to do?

The money came so fast and it would leave my hands just as fast, so I had to buckle down and learn money management and save. I’ve learned how to hold onto my money, which is good. I had to develop a good habit of saving and be stricter with myself because porn wasn’t something I wanted to do for a long time.

Were you surprised to discover any transferrable skills from the adult industry that helped you as an entrepreneur?

Yes. Being in the adult industry taught me how to work under pressure, under stress, and I had to deal with random people all the time. Then I was dealing with men and their dominant personalities and now I’m dealing with women and their dominant personalities.

What was the turning point, that moment when you said I don’t want to do this anymore?

My mom found out.

How did your mom feel about the hijab in your movies?

She was very upset, very depressed. She was like, ‘This is not how I raised you. I raised you with more respect.’ So I had to prove to her this was for a greater cause and that improvements were coming but only time would tell. I had to show her with my actions and transition into another career.

How does your mom feel now that you’ve opened your own salon?

My mom is so proud of me. She wants me to keep going forward. She knows it’s going to be a struggle, but I’m invested in it emotionally, mentally and financially. You can be financially and not mentally invested in it. I’m physically invested in it. I’m invested in my clients, and in my future clients. I care about every little detail, even though I’m so tired after working a double shift at night, coming into the salon and looking for improvements to make to it or with myself makes me in tune with my business longevity.

What does a typical workday consist of now?

At night I dance, during the day I’m working with my clients. My typical day schedule, like on a Tuesday, I’d get off work at 4 a.m. then am at the salon for a noon appointment.

That sounds exhausting. Why keep working both jobs?

Dancing at night helps me sustain my business; it helps me sustain my capital and my savings. It helps me take care of my rent, my mom and my business without having it become overbearing.

Were you ever conflicted about wearing your hijab in adult movies?

I didn’t want to wear the scarf in the movies to begin with. I didn’t want to bring my religion into it but I was told if I didn’t bring anything different to the table then I’d be like every other brunette girl with a big booty. I was told if I didn’t do anything different I wouldn’t pop—and you need that pop.

Why decide to use your cultural background to stand out?

It was suggested. I was told I should use my religion and my cultural Islamic outfits in the movies, which did give me the biggest buzz and got me famous… but I’m not really happy about making that decision.

If you’re not happy about it, do you think it was worth it?

Honestly, I would say it’s worth it. Yeah. It was worth it. It helped out in my dancing career, so I have that buzz, I have that fame. Everyone knows me, which is good for my night-time work but sometimes I wish that maybe I’d never even done porn and that I’d just seen people privately and kept it quiet, then opened my business quietly… but then I think it’d be double or triple the work to get my business out there… so it’s fifty-fifty. I regret it and then, no, I don’t.

Did you ever encounter racism in the adult industry, on or off set?

Yes, I did find the adult industry very racist. For a movie, they wanted me to wear the Islamic garb and have “Donald Trump” fucking me from the back. It was like sending a message through porn—a political message. I’d say the porn industry is racist, not everyone and not every company, but yes, it is racist.

Why did you turn down roles in the Donald Trump parodies?

It was disrespectful, trying to use me as a clown for religious political messages. It was more than just a movie; it was bigger than that. Young girls getting into the porn industry aren’t thinking about these roles they are offered, they’re just doing it for the check.

Were there any other instances where you’ve experienced racism?

I was in Vegas dancing and these two good-looking white men asked what nationality I was. I said I was Pakistani and one said, “Oh, you’re like ISIS.” I laughed it off but it was very racist and deep down inside I felt they’d already put me in a category.

Were you ever worried about being labeled in the adult industry?

No, I didn’t worry about it. At the end of the day I’m in America and there’s more mixed people in this country than there are “white people” who don’t remember their ancestors. They don’t remember that they’re Polish or Irish or Scottish or Sicilian—they don’t remember their roots at all. I don’t believe in such a thing as “white people” and it’s ignorant to not acknowledge their background by wiping everything out and recreating something that doesn’t even exist.

Had you ever worn your religious scarf during sex before?

No, I hadn’t. It’s never been a thing. In porn they requested it, if they’d never requested it I’d never have been in that situation. I would’ve kept my culture and business separate. You should never mix religion with business and politics.

What do you think of the #MeToo movement in porn?

Ron Jeremy has had a bad reputation and his B.O. and hygiene are horrible. You come within five feet and his breath is already talking to you, he doesn’t even need to speak. He tried to grope me and I’m like no, I’m good. He looked at me like I was stuck up, like I had something up my nose, and I was like, even if I’d wanted to give him a peck and be friendly about it, I couldn’t. I felt like his B.O. was so disrespectful I didn’t care what he thought.

How did you encounter Ron Jeremy?

At a convention in Texas. We were on a convention tour and he was there with his girlfriend, I think. They hooked up in the back seat of the bus and I watched them fuck, then another couple started fucking in front of us and next thing you know I’m Snapchatting everyone fucking in front of us.

What do you tell people when they ask why you left the industry?

I say I left the porn industry because there are bigger, better things for me out there. My life’s purpose is greater than the porn industry. Some women have done two hundred movies and people still don’t know who they are. I did ten to fifteen movies and blew up. I’m happy about that.it put me on the map and it gave me a stepping stone. When you get into the dancing world, companionship world or adult industry overall you want to use it as a stepping stone, brand yourself, invest in yourself and do more on the side. Some successful entertainers have radio shows, some open salons or restaurants. Don’t use your body like it’s an overprocessed chicken in a McDonald’s industry; don’t overdo it. Some women enjoy it—they can rejuvenate and eat healthy and keep their body well while doing scenes. There’s a method to their madness but for some people it’s overbearing and it’s too much for them, mentally and physically.

What is your best advice to these girls getting in?

Remember: a person that listens is smarter than the person who does all the talking. I listen to people, I consider what I’m offered and make my own conclusions.

Are there any specific regrets you have about doing porn?

My only regret is the fact that I used my outfit in the movies. I was also in a dysfunctional relationship. I don’t want to go over it, but I think when you’re in the industry you shouldn’t really be in a relationship. For some people it works out but most of the time it’s not a good thing.