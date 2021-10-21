Why This Vaccinated First Responder Is Fighting De Blasio’s New Mandate

Back when New York City was filled with sirens around the clock, FDNY Emergency Medical Services Captain Anthony Almojera responded to a Brooklyn address and encountered a man in a wheelchair who said he was worried about his mother.

The man explained that his handicap restricted him to the first floor while his mother slept on the second. She had been experiencing mild, COVID-like symptoms and had failed to come down to make his breakfast as she usually did. She had not responded when he repeatedly called to her, and he had finally dialed 911.

Almojera went upstairs and returned to inform the man that his mother was dead. Almojera asked if there was anybody he could call to come be with him. The man said there was nobody.