Why You Should Be Making Frittatas and Not Omelets

“A frittata is very different business from an omelet, not just because the one is Italian and the other French,” writes Skye McAlpine in her new book, A Table in Venice: Recipes From My Home, which comes out on March 20. “The omelet is finer, of course, suited to a quick breakfast or lunch for one. A frittata, on the other hand—wonderfully thick and stuffed with vegetables and melted cheese—is without a doubt food for sharing.”

I couldn’t agree more. When I was growing up my mother would often take out her largest frying pan and make a frittata for my family to share with whatever cheese and vegetables we had on hand. Whether it was at breakfast time or dinner time, I always enjoyed it.

McAlpine’s recipe is extremely simple and the zucchini, pecorino and fresh mint is a delicious trio. The dish, as I learned from my mom, also works with a range of other ingredients. McAlpine suggests subbing in roasted broccoli, black olives, red peppers, goat cheese and fresh parsley. I’d add to that list cooked spinach, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms.

It also may be the perfect brunch party food, since “unlike the omelet, which you must eat straight from the pan or it will turn to rubber, a frittata, I find, tastes even better at room temperature than it does hot,” she writes. “All of which makes it ideal for cooking ahead.”

Zucchini, Pecorino, and Fresh Mint Frittata

INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbsp Olive oil

1 medium Onion, sliced

A generous pinch of salt

3 medium Zucchini, thinly sliced

8 large Eggs

1 cup / 100g Grated pecorino cheese

3 sprigs Fresh mint, leaves finely chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan set over medium heat. Toss in the onion along with a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, until the onion begins to turn translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook, stirring, just long enough for them to color a little, 3 to 5 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat.

In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs, and stir in the grated cheese and mint. Pour the cooked vegetables from the pan into the bowl, stir well, season with a little more salt if you like, and then pour the frittata mixture back into the pan. Set over medium-low heat and cook until golden on the bottom, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip the frittata over; I find it easiest to do this by turning the frittata out onto a plate, then gently nudging it back into the pan. Cover the pan and cook until golden on the second side and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Slice and serve while still warm or at room temperature.

Reprinted from A Table in Venice: Recipes From My Home. Copyright © 2018 by Skye McAlpine. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Skye McAlpine. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.