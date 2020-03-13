Even If You Barely Do Your Nails, You Should Be Using a Glass Nail File

In a previous life, I was a beauty editor. I cared (and still do) about the pigmentation of blush and the effectiveness of skincare. But the one big blindspot of mine was nails. I’ve always had pretty good nails, but I played sports my whole life and worked on a computer pretty exclusively. I tend to bang my hands on things and break nails on a fairly regular basis. When it came to taking care of them, I used to buy the 12-pack of emery boards from Amazon and call it a day. But as I got older, I realized that I needed to do a bit more maintenance on my nails, as I was meeting people, shaking hands, and needing to look more polished and professional. I decided to invest in a really nice nail file.

The glass nail file was first patented in Switzerland over 50 years ago. Most are made with Czech glass that’s been tempered and is therefore uniquely wear-resistant. That means you can file and file and file and the abrasiveness will stay just as strong.

Never in my life did I think I would be raving about a glass nail file that comes with its own carrying case, and yet here we are. I found this after I borrowed it from a coworker and I’ve been telling anyone that will listen about how great they are. Because emery boards are basically glorified sandpaper, they can weaken your nails. The abrasive finish on the glass files give you the shaping power you need without stripping or harming the nail. It’s why a lot of nail salons choose them to use on patrons as well. Basically what I’m saying is that bringing one into your home is like being able to give yourself mini manicure whenever you want.

While a glass nail file is more fragile than your average nail file (it is glass, afterall), they’ll keep your nails from becoming weak. It can help smooth jagged edges, even at the end of your nail. There’s also just something so nice about pulling out a nail file when you break a nail on the go and it has its own freakin’ carrying case.

Glass Nail File with Case Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.