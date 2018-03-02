Why You Should Care About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a branch of Amazon that offers cloud services through paid subscriptions. According to their website, AWS provides computing power, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow. You may not be familiar with this Amazon offshoot, but it’s one of their most profitable branches. According to Quartz, “For the fourth quarter of 2017, Amazon reported $5.1 billion in revenue for AWS, beating estimates analysts surveyed by FactSet.”

AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training

This introduction course breaks down the fundamentals of AWS cloud computing. You’ll learn terminology, understand security measures, and differentiate between AWS Storage options. The goal is to help you become proficient in identifying and efficiently using all of AWS services. After seven hours of e-learning content, two live projects, and a live demo, it’s safe to say you’ll get your feet wet.

Introduction to Amazon S3 Training Course

Here’s where you’ll dive deeper into Amazon S3, along with its lifecycle management, best practices, and costs. This one-hour course will teach you how to securely collect, analyze and store data on a massive scale and will explain the integration of Amazon S3 with CloudFront and Import/Export services.

Introduction to Amazon Route 53 Training

Amazon Route 53 ensures the ability to connect user requests to infrastructure efficiently, running inside and outside of AWS. This quick intro course on Route 53 will give you an overview of the Amazon DNS service, including terminologies, routing policies and how to host your own domain names.

Introduction to Amazon EC2 Training Course

With EC2, or Elastic Compute Cloud, AWS allows users to rent virtual computers and run their own applications, which saves them from investing in any hardware. During this two hour course, you’ll learn EC2 fundamentals and participate in hands-on practice modules to help you launch and connect to an EC2 Linux and Windows instance. By the end of it, you'll create an Amazon Machine Image.

AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course

At this point, you’ve had some solid training under your belt with AWS. This next course is designed to build off your existing knowledge, and help you gain an in-depth understanding of AWS's architectural principles and services. Also, it’s worth noting that AWS certified solution architects take home about $126,000 per year, so you’ll want to ensure you master these skills.

Amazon VPC Training Course

This course walks you through the basics of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, which is what allows the creation of custom cloud-based networks. Over the course of an hour, you’ll learn about subnets, internet gateways, route tables, NAT devices, security groups, and even implement these methodologies in real-life scenarios.

AWS Lambda Training Course

Okay, coding pros, it’s your time to shine. AWS Lambda is a serverless computing platform, making it one of the most technical courses in this bundle. Over the course of four hours, you’ll learn how to deploy Python, NodeJS, and Java codes to Lambda functions, and integrate with other AWS services like S3 and API Gateway.

AWS Database Migration Service Course

AWS’s Database Migration Service helps you migrate databases to the AWS cloud. This three-hour course will teach you three types of AWS Database Migration Service and how to use the AWS Schema Conversion tool. After you wrap this course, you’ll be thoroughly prepared to tackle anything AWS throws at you.

