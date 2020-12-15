Why You Should Rethink Your White Liberal Critique of Lloyd Austin

There was collective shock among many Democrats when exit polls found that 18 percent of Black men supported Donald ‎Trump's 2020 presidential campaign. In a year filled with racial unrest, many wondered why. Well, we've recently gotten a powerful answer to that question in the form of some leading Democrats’ treatment of General Lloyd Austin.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently joined fellow senators Jon Tester and Richard Blumenthal in opposing Austin’s quest to become the country’s first African American secretary of defense. Their opposition is rooted in the fact that a defense secretary must be retired from active military service for at least seven years.

Austin retired in 2016. An exception can be made if Congress grants a waiver. Warren, Tester, and Blumenthal have declined to do so, all issuing generic platitudes about how much they admire Gen. Austin, but apparently not enough to empower him to make history. Supporting civilian control of the military is certainly a legitimate policy position. Had Austin retired last year perhaps the opposition from these senators wouldn’t feel so unreasonable.