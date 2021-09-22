Wife Beater Johnny Depp Whines About Cancel Culture While Getting Fancy Award

Johnny Depp seems unsure of how to rehabilitate his image, so he decided to opine on ... cancel culture.

While accepting an award at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain—proof that he clearly has not been canceled after the U.K. High Court substantiated claims he’s a wife beater—Depp whined: “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.

“It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people.”

Depp was likely referring to his yearslong court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, cases which have included accusations of assault since the two divorced in 2016. Heard alleged in court filings that Depp was a frequent abuser, beating her in fights, using his own blood to write things out, and even holding her hostage in Australia.

Depp has maintained his innocence, alleging Heard was the source of abuse and filing defamation suits against U.S. and U.K.-based outlets who have painted him as such.

Those cases, however, haven’t amounted to much for him. Depp lost his initial case last November after a court ruled that The Sun’s depiction of him as a “wife beater” was “substantially true.” The ruling, which Depp lost again on appeal in March, led to Warner Bros. axing him from its Fantastic Beasts franchise. (Once again, he made a statement dripping in false martyrdom after his ouster.)

The next hearing for his second defamation case, a $50 million suit against Heard for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, is scheduled for Oct. 12.

“It doesn’t matter if a judgement, per se, has taken some artistic license,” he said in Spain, according to Deadline. “When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in—stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you.”

Even he admitted his inclusion at the ceremony was odd, noting he “didn’t want to offend anyone” after a Spanish film society said his appearance “transmits a terrible message to the public.”