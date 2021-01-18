Will America Ever Acknowledge Its White Supremacy Problem?

After 2020 finally ended, 2021 started out with an insurrection incited by the President of the United States and with 4,112 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. Despite hope that the new year would be a better one, it feels like nothing has changed.

George Floyd’s murder in May 2020 was followed by an intense wave of protests and countless statements rightfully identifying racism as the cause of police brutality. White people joined book clubs and communities to learn about racism and privilege. White-dominated organizations hired consultants to implement diversity, equity and inclusion training and committees. Yet, this didn’t prevent Black, Latinx and Native American persons from disproportionately dying from COVID-19. It did not stop 125 Black men from being shot and killed by police. It did not stop an insurgency led by white nationalists in our Capitol.

While we confronted a lot in 2020, we did not confront the white supremacy at the root of racism. We did not look far enough upstream to the ideas, structures, and policies that provide white people more dignity, value, recognition, and resources than BIPOC. And the violent mob of mainly white people invading the capitol with a sense of impunity in 2021 is a consequence of white supremacy. It happened because our systems entitle white people to spaces, beliefs, artifacts and actions that maintain and symbolize white oppression. It happened because we have not acknowledged the ubiquitous nature of white supremacy. We frequently limit it to police brutality or to specific events like the lethal Charlottesville rally attended by neo-Nazis, neo-Confederates, neo-fascists, Klansmen and other white nationalists.