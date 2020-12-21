Will American Single Malt Ever Rival Scotch Whisky?

Scotland has claimed ownership of single malt whiskey for years. But the spirit is now made around the world, including in the U.S., which boasts a thriving industry of its own. Can Scotland maintain its supremacy in the face of ever more competition?

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by Matt Hoffman, co-founder, managing director, and head distiller of Westland Whiskey; Becky Paskin, award-winning Half Full columnist; and Iain McPherson, pioneering Edinburgh-based bartender and bar owner. While enjoying a dram of whiskey, the panelists discussed if American single malt could ever rival—or even surpass—Scotch.

So pour yourself a glass of single malt whisky and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

