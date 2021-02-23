Will CPAC Turn Anti-Maskers Into a Bunch of ‘Sheep’?

As the COVID-19 death toll in America continues its march past 500,000 this week, all the big anti-maskers will be at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

The speakers at “the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world” will include former President Trump, who set an example for anti-maskers by not wearing one, and Donald Trump Jr., who partied in the New Year with a bare face at Mar-a-Lago.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem—who endorsed the superspreading Sturgis motorcycle rally and even refused to wear a mask at a ribbon-cutting for a mask factory expansion in November—will give a big speech.