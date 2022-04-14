Will ‘Grace and Frankie’ Have a ‘Thelma and Louise’ Ending?

Break out the tissues—for crying and laughing too hard. Grace and Frankie has unveiled the first look at its final batch of episodes, and it’s clearly going to be hard to say goodbye to this unlikely duo after seven years of Del Taco, sex toys, and more great wit.

“It was a crazy ride with you,” Grace says in the trailer, “but I’d rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anyone else.”

Sipping on giant margaritas, the pair debate what kind of triumphant endings they can plan for the back half of their lives—even if they’ve done nothing. But that’s not the truth, as a handful of women are still grateful for their iconic purple Vybrant vibrators. If that’s not a powerful legacy, what is?

Other than preparing for the end of their lives (Is Frankie going to be murdered? Probably not.), the women commiserate over gay and imprisoned husbands, daughters posing nude, anger issues, and more guy troubles. Still, the biggest problem of all is facing the idea that one of them will eventually have to lose the other.

“Unless we do a Thelma and Louise thing,” Frankie thoughtfully suggests.

Real life pals Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return to star as the titular Grace and Frankie, alongside Martin Sheen and Sam Watereson as their ex-husbands in love. Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn also return in the main cast, with Peter Cambor, Michael Charles Roman, Millicent Martin, Lindsey Kraft, Peter Gallagher, and Niccole Thurman set to reprise their recurring roles.

Grace and Frankie has been on the air since 2015, and has since become Netflix’s longest-running original series. It’s no shock, as the series has earned Emmy nominations for either its leads or snazzy costumes with every new season. The feel-good show has been created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris for seven seasons, with the last season being split between Parts A and B.

Grace and Frankie will end its long run on Netflix when Season 7, Part B debuts on April 29. The first half of Season 7, which consists of only four episodes (don’t worry—the second part has 12 episodes), is currently streaming on Netflix.