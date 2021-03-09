Will Harry and Meghan's Oprah Bombshells Change the Royal Family Forever?

Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired on CBS last night and to say that viewers’ jaws dropped multiple times during the two-hour special would be a massive understatement. Meghan admitted to Oprah that she was suicidal during her time as a senior member of the Royal Family and claims that when she went to what she calls, “the Firm,” to get help, they did nothing. She and Harry also revealed the racism “the Institution” subjected Meghan to, how Kate Middleton made her cry and the most damning revelation of them all: someone in the family actually wondered about the skin tone of the couple’s son, Archie, directly to his dad Harry’s face.

Even with all of these juicy, and sad, admissions, however, the interview still had us yearning for more. And, of course, left us with a ton of questions. How will the Palace react to the interview? Is Meghan to be fully believed? And, the most pressing: Who questioned Archie’s skin color? are just a few of the many questions readers had. Thankfully, those questions don’t have to go undiscussed. Editor Tim Teeman and reporter Tom Sykes, the team behind The Daily Beast’s ‘Royalist’ newsletter and royal coverage, held a Zoom Live the day after the interview to make sense of what we all heard. Beast multimedia reporter Brooke Leigh Howard also joined them to share her take as an American Black woman—and what the discussion around race meant to her and what it could mean for the Royal Family going forward.

Keep scrolling to enjoy the full post-tea-spilling video in its entirety.