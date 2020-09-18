Will Kamala Complete Asian Americans’ Flip From Red to Blue?

By John A. Tures, The Conversation

Asian Americans used to be a reliable Republican voting bloc. But long before Kamala Harris, who is Indian American and Black, became Joe Biden’s running mate, they shifted to support the Democratic Party. This is true across ages, genders and ethnic origins of Asian Americans—including Indian, Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Hmong.

As a political scientist, I’m not just interested in voting, but also in how groups change their party preferences. This subject of study, known as “critical elections,” looks at how political party fortunes change over time as a result of racial, religious or regional groups’ changing views.