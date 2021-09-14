Will Kellyanne Conway Have a Come to Jesus Moment?

History may not be kind to George W. Bush because of his decisions post-9/11, among other things, but right now he’s been somewhat transformed in the public eye as a resistance hero. Who would have thought?

If it’s possible for him, it must be possible for others, right? The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast wants to know: Will the same happen for, say, former and current Donald J. Trump allies?

“Do you think this will happen with Trump people or do you think that they’re too toxic?” she asks guest Lee Papa, author of The Rude Pundit, in the latest episode. “I mean, do you see a ‘Kellyanne Conway come to Jesus moment’?”

“I think after turning off all of the American Idol fans, Kelly is kind of coming to the end of her expiration date,” Lee responds, along with some other choice descriptions of Trump’s former senior counselor.

To be fair, there are already weird things happening among the former president’s supporters. “Tucker Carlson, like, killed Sean Hannity. And no one noticed,” Molly says. And South Dakota’s Kristi Noem “Sarah Palin-ed” herself.

Then! Washington Post national health reporter Dan Diamond joins to discuss whether the non-vaccinated are likely to change their mind and what’s driving the big COVID booster debate among top health-care leaders.

Plus, Mike Duncan, host of The Revolutions podcast, tells us why the current state of U.S. politics looks a lot like ancient Rome, minus a Newt-icus Gingri-ticus.

