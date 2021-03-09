Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Finally Make the Royals Account for Racism?

Sunday night’s primetime interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was one for the ages. Oprah Winfrey didn’t disappoint in her fierce interviewing of the royal couple on CBS. For two hours, 17.1 million viewers got a front-row seat at the rollercoaster marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as their fairytale wedding turned into a hierarchical racist nightmare.

The couple, now claiming to have been forced out of the royal family due to lack of security, dropped hints that racism surrounding their high-profile marriage was the root cause of their abrupt departure. The only problem with the entire interview was getting them to actually confirm, not just imply, that race was behind all of this madness.

I was glued to the screen as Oprah, a queen of media in her own right, pressed Meghan and Harry on stating the obvious for the rest of us. Meghan had spent nearly an hour tip-toeing on what many people, especially Black viewers, were waiting on her to confirm.