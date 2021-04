If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Will the royals and Harry really hit the reset button?

Princes William and Harry will reunite as they walk behind their grandfather’s coffin, in a gesture that will inevitably recall their somber procession behind their mother’s coffin 24 years ago.