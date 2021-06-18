Will Diana’s Statue Heal Prince Harry & Prince William’s Feud—or Worsen It?

As a sober reminder of just how far and fast the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has deteriorated, consider this; it was less than four years ago, in December 2017, after years of discussions, that they jointly settled on sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley as the artist who would create a statue of in honor of their mother, which is due to be unveiled in less than two weeks’ time.

At that time, relations between Meghan, Harry, William and Kate were still exceptionally warm. Harry and Meghan had announced their engagement in November 2017 and the couple would, days after the brothers appeared on a rainy afternoon to make that announcement, spend a happy Christmas staying with William and Kate at their Sandringham home.

It is hard to imagine Harry and William, who even issued separate statements on the death of their grandfather in April, agreeing on anything at all today. They may once have seemed joined at the hip, but can one picture them now cooperating on something of this scale and with such personal and political import? It seems improbable.