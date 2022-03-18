Will Queen Elizabeth Be Well Enough to Attend Her Platinum Jubilee?

As the blockbuster pageant of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee year gets underway, it’s looking like much of the show will have to depend on the understudies, not the principal star, the queen herself.

It wasn’t intended to be this way when this year-long spectacular to celebrate the queen’s unprecedented 70-year reign was being planned. That was way before the death of Prince Philip and the subsequent decline in the monarch’s health.

As an indicator of her strength, the queen’s inability to attend this week’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey was a far bigger deal than it might appear. She withdrew at the last minute—the order of service with her name on it had already been printed.