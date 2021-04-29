Will Rudy Giuliani Actually Be Held Accountable for His Alleged Criming?

Feds raided Rudy Giuliani’s New York City apartment on Wednesday in regards to his dealings in Ukraine. No one has much doubt that the Trump crony is extra shady, but the question many folks have, including The New Abnormal listeners, is whether he will actually be held accountable for his alleged criminal activity?

On Thursday’s bonus New Abnormal Live Zoom! episode Molly Jong-Fast and producer Jesse Cannon spoke with Daily Beast White House reporter Scott Bixby and Daily Beast politics editor, Matt Fuller, about what could become of the infamous former NYC mayor.

“It seems you don’t do something like this unless the person has done something really bad,” Molly insinuated. Matt made clear that he’s operating under the assumption that everyone is innocent unless proven guilty, but yeah, things don’t look too good for Rudy. Let’s just say, “This isn’t a wild goose chase,” he says.