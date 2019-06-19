William and Kate’s Police Convoy Hits Woman, 83, Who is Hospitalized in Serious Condition

There is fresh attention on the road safety standards of senior royals today after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s police escort hit an elderly woman, who is now in a serious condition in hospital.

Photographs of the crash site published by The Daily Mail showed the bike on the wrong side of the road at a pedestrian crossing on a busy South London street.

Prince Philip was the focus of fierce criticism earlier this year after his SUV smashed into a car in which two adults and a baby were traveling near the royals’ country estate of Sandringham. Miraculously, no-one was seriously injured although the prince’s vehicle flipped over and he had to be pulled from the wreckage by a passing motorist.

The new accident involving William and Kate’s police escort took place on Monday when the young royals were traveling from London to Windsor for the annual Order of the Garter service.

The injured woman’s daughter, Fiona, told the Mail: “She's got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment.”

The Mail reports that the woman suffered a broken pelvis.

Kensington Palace said the royal couple are “deeply concerned and saddened” and have been in touch with the woman, grandmother Irene Mayor, according to the palace.

The BBC reports that she was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the collision on Upper Richmond Road in Richmond, south-west London at around 12:50 BST on 17 June.

She is now said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery.”

The BBC says that William and Kate are understood to have sent flowers to the woman.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) told the BBC it is investigating the circumstances of the collision after it was referred to them by the Metropolitan Police as is “in line with procedure.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “Our staff attended the scene of the incident and after careful consideration, we have launched an independent investigation.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness.

“Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident.”