William Barr Must Make the Same Promises Nixon’s Attorney General Did During Watergate

President Donald Trump is under at least three criminal investigations and they could all soon be under the control of his new choice to lead the Justice Department.

This month, federal prosecutors in Manhattan allege that the president “coordinated” with Michael Cohen in making secret hush money payments that violated federal campaign finance laws. He remains a subject of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian government’s interference in the 2016 election. And Brooklyn and Manhattan federal prosecutors are reportedly inquiring into potential crimes related to the record $107 million raised to fund Trump’s inaugural festivities.

All of these investigations could soon be under the supervision of William P. Barr, the lawyer Trump has nominated to serve as the nation’s attorney general. Barr served in the same post under President George H.W. Bush, but this time Barr will be taking charge of the Justice Department at a time of extraordinary challenge, given that the DOJ is actively probing the conduct of the president himself. It is essential that Barr commit to protecting Mueller from dismissal, as well as to protecting Mueller’s investigation (as well as other probes involving the president) from interference. Barr must likewise promise that Congress and the nation will receive full disclosure of Mueller’s findings.

The last attorney general to take office under such circumstances made similar commitments, and thereafter made good upon them.

In April 1973, Richard Nixon announced his nomination of Elliot Richardson to serve as attorney general. Richardson’s predecessor, Richard Kleindienst, was forced from office in the midst of the burgeoning Watergate scandal; on the same day Nixon also fired several high-ranking advisers, including White House Counsel John Dean, Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman and Assistant to the President John Ehrlichman, all as part of what Nixon called an effort to avoid a “whitewash in the White House.”

Understanding that he had a duty to ensure public confidence in the nation’s justice system during a time of crisis, Richardson named Archibald Cox as Watergate special prosecutor. Richardson vowed that he would have virtually no control over Cox’s investigation, and, during his Senate confirmation hearings, Richardson vowed that he would fire Cox only for extraordinary impropriety.

Watergate thereafter entered its critical phase when Cox issued a subpoena for tape recordings of Nixon in the Oval Office. Nixon refused to comply, and—after efforts to reach a compromise failed—on October 20, 1973, Nixon ordered Richardson to fire Cox. As Richardson later explained, he felt compelled to reject the president’s order, not because it was unlawful, but because of his promise to Congress. Richardson resigned. Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus likewise resigned, leaving the decision to Solicitor General Robert Bork, who fired Cox.

Although Nixon succeeded in getting Cox removed, the “Saturday Night Massacre” soon backfired on the president. Richardson’s decision to make good on his pledge to protect Cox by resigning was critical in demonstrating to the nation that the president had abused his power. As Richardson later recounted, he was “amazed by the force of the public reaction.” It had appeared that a “government of laws was on the verge of becoming a government of one man,” and the country refused to accept it.

In the face of the overwhelming backlash, Nixon was forced to assent to the appointment of Leon Jaworski to replace Cox, who, in turn, successfully petitioned a unanimous Supreme Court to order Nixon to turn over the tapes. The later disclosure of the “smoking gun” tape, starkly confirming Nixon’s participation in the cover-up, and then the president’s resignation, followed thereafter.

The nation now requires assurance that Barr, like Richardson before him, will act with loyalty to our system of justice in the event that the current president seeks to undermine it. Barr’s record, however, gives rise to serious reasons for concern, each of which must be addressed before the Senate confirms the nominee.

In 1989, when he was the head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, Barr issued a memorandum decrying what he characterized as “Legislative Encroachments on Executive Branch Authority,” which Barr believed had proliferated in the wake of Watergate. The memo adopted the so-called “unitary executive” doctrine, which, in its strongest form, holds that there cannot be any federal agencies or commissions outside the direct control of the president.

Barr’s memorandum was expressly superseded by a DOJ document issued during the Clinton administration that tempered some of Barr’s positions. Yet Barr’s memo presaged many of the arguments the Trump administration is currently marshalling against the so-called regulatory state, as well as against legislative oversight of the president following the imminent end of one-party rule, which Barr described in 1989 as “micromanagement.” The Barr memo has also been cited as a precursor to the since-repudiated Office of Legal Counsel memoranda concluding that George W. Bush possessed authority to torture terrorism suspects.

After becoming attorney general, Barr continued to pursue his broad view of presidential prerogatives. At that time, Independent Counsel Lawrence Walsh was pursuing his investigation of the Iran-Contra matter, which arose from a Reagan administration scheme to evade a congressional ban on aid to anti-Sandinista Contra rebels in Nicaragua, as well as to secretly ransom hostages held by Ayatollah Khomeini’s regime in Iran, by selling arms to Iran and using the proceeds to secretly arm the Contras. In December 1992, after Bush lost his reelection bid and was about to leave office, he pardoned six individuals, four of whom had been convicted, as well as two who had been indicted by Walsh and were waiting trial, most notably including former Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger. The eleventh-hour pardons effectively ensured there would be no further inquiry into Bush’s own role in Iran-Contra, despite the existence of a number of unanswered questions that Walsh had been examining.

As Barr later acknowledged, he made no effort to stand in the way of Bush’s pardons, despite the palpable taint of self-interest that accompanied them; rather, Barr encouraged the action. According to Barr, he “went over and told the President” to pardon Weinberger and “while he was at it” to pardon the other convicted and indicted wrongdoers. Barr also did an end run around the DOJ’s pardon attorney office, which historically has reviewed and considered virtually nearly all pardon applications (at least until the Trump administration). Notably, after President Clinton similarly provided an eleventh-hour pardon to the former spouse of a campaign contributor and his business partner, then-U.S. Attorney James Comey supported the pursuit of a criminal investigation of the matter.

Barr has also been one of the few prominent Justice Department alumni to support some of Trump’s unprecedented efforts to interfere with the law enforcement activities of the Justice Department, including investigations involving Trump himself.

Barr defended Trump’s firing of Comey, on ground of his “grave usurpation of authority” in the Clinton email probe. Barr, however, was remarkably unconcerned with the possibility that Trump had actually fired Comey because of his investigation of Trump’s and his campaign’s potential involvement in Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as the president later squarely admitted was the case.

Barr has not directly attacked Mueller investigation. He has, however, gone out of his way to provide ammunition for Trump’s claim that Mueller’s team is politicized against the president by suggesting that a negative inference can be drawn from the fact that some of the career prosecutors hired by the lifetime Republican special counsel have made political contributions to Democratic candidates, despite the fact that none of these contributions violated any applicable DOJ ethics standards.

More troublingly, Barr appears to believe that the president should be free to single out political opponents for investigation, as disastrously occurred during the Nixon administration.

Barr was the only one of 10 former attorneys general contacted by The New York Times to publicly endorse Trump’s successful efforts to pressure then Attorney General Sessions to reinstate an investigation into a speculative claim that Hillary Clinton corruptly assisted a Russian company (Uranium One) in obtaining a uranium contract. The claim first appeared in a conspiracy-laden book funded by an organization controlled by Steve Bannon.

Barr asserted that there “is nothing inherently wrong about a president calling for an investigation” into a political opponent he has publicly committed to imprisoning, as long as it is warranted. He went so far as to assert that the Uranium One conspiracy theory is more credible than allegations that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election. But Barr, like Trump, apparently offered little support for this extraordinary claim.

But yet another issue raises questions regarding Barr’s fitness to oversee the Russia investigation. Trump reportedly met privately with Barr during 2017 and solicited him to serve as his defense counsel, presumably in connection with the Russia investigation; furthermore, the efforts to recruit Barr may have continued until as late as sometime during this year. Barr (like many prominent defense counsel) reportedly refused Trump’s offer. As former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal has explained, however, if Barr actually interviewed for the position of Trump’s defense counsel in the Russia investigation, he would likely be bound to recuse himself from any role in overseeing that investigation. That is because, during such an interview, Barr is all but certain to have shared some of his own views and opinions regarding the investigation with the president; and, as Katyal convincingly argues, it is simply improper for the subject of a criminal investigation to be privy to the views and judgments of the law enforcement officer overseeing that investigation. In light of these concerns, the Senate should demand that Barr fully and completely disclose the nature and content of his meetings or consultations with the president (as well as with his advisers and counsel) regarding any and all matters relating the Russia investigation.

In addition the Senate should call upon Barr to commit to disclose any and all reports prepared by Mueller to the Congress, as well as to the public, to the maximum extent permissible under applicable law. This is particularly important because, as Katyal (who authored the special counsel regulations), has explained, the rule mandates public reporting in only the most limited of circumstances. Accordingly, it will likely fall upon the attorney general to determine whether there will be public disclosure of any report Mueller may file, as Senator Charles Schumer recently demanded.

In light of the foregoing background, it is also all the more essential that the Senate require Barr to provide the “Richardson promises”—neither to fire Mueller nor interfere with his inquiry (or other inquiries involving the president) absent extraordinary impropriety. Unless Barr provides such assurances to the Congress and the nation, he should not be given the responsibility of overseeing the federal government’s justice system during a time of national crisis.