William Barr’s Bogus Case for Jamming Up Hillary Clinton and Springing Michael Flynn, No Questions Asked

When Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously declared “sunlight is the best of disinfectants,” he wasn’t prescribing it for a pandemic, like Donald Trump, but addressing the inherent value of disclosing facts about how powerful institutions, particularly the justice system, operate. But now Donald Trump’s attorney general is trying to force a federal judge to dismiss felony charges that the Department of Justice brought against Trump’s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, and that he pleaded guilty to, while keeping the court and the public entirely in the dark about the reasons for the government’s about face.

Flynn twice admitted under oath to lying to the FBI about calls with the Russian ambassador in 2016, during which he made clear that the new administration planned to go easy on the Russians in the immediate wake of their interference in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf. Flynn also admitted to lying to investigators about work he had done for Turkey. Yet Barr wants the appellate court to order Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to grant a motion to dismiss the charges against Flynn, purportedly because he is not guilty of the charges and should never have been indicted.

Barr’s motion is a transparent effort to offer fuel for Trump’s conspiratorial “Obamagate” claims, and to provide grist for the president’s assertion that Flynn and, by extension, the president were victims of a vast and shadowy conspiracy that is supposedly “worse than Watergate.”