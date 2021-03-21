William Miller Promised Judgment Day. It Became the ‘Great Disappointment’

In March 2011, a massive earthquake struck the coast of Japan and triggered a tsunami that resulted in the Fukushima nuclear disaster. In April of that year, hundreds of tornadoes tore through the southern United States.

The signs were looking up for veteran Doomsday forecaster Harold Camping’s third end-of-days prediction. This time the Christian broadcaster had the May 21, 2011, date right, he proclaimed, and everyone should prepare for the arrival of Judgment Day.

While Camping’s predictions received some airtime and provided a brief respite from the natural disaster talk, not many rushed to get ready. His own employees were skeptical. A receptionist for his organization, Family Radio, told CNN that she thought around 80 percent of her colleagues didn’t believe the end was nigh.