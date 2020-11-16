Wine Moms Forgot to Pick Up American Democracy and Drive It Safely Home

White women failed to redeem themselves. Again. During the run-up to this election there was lots of talk about white women abandoning Trump, Trumpism, and Trump’s Republican Party in large numbers. Even the king of denial, Trump himself, bought into this narrative, telling a group in Pennsylvania, “So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood.”

Trump didn’t “save” anything, but most white women still voted for him. This did not fit the pre-election narrative. We were told again and again that white women were sorry and that the wine moms would redeem themselves in 2020. Even I was hopeful, predicting that the president letting many Americans die in a losing, half-assed war against “the invisible enemy” of the coronavirus would be off-putting. Well, I was wrong.

The wine moms did not lead the revolt against Trumpism. The wine moms did not abandon Trump despite the revelations of the payoffs of two of his sexual partners during his first campaign, the expiration of the Violence Against Women Act, 860,000 women falling out of the workforce, Trump’s callous indifference to the carnage wrought by the pandemic, and his botched handling of it that produced said carnage. No, 55 percent of white women still voted for the guy who separated 5,400 children from their parents at the border, according to the exit polls, which should always be taken with a grain of salt—a 2-point improvement for Trump on his 2016 performance. And so I ask my fellow white women: What the actual fuck?