This Wine Sealer Keeps Bottles Fresh Days After Opening

The holidays are here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re searching for the perfect wine to compliment the meal we’ve been waiting for all year. But one issue that I (and many others) find when storing wine in the fridge, especially if using a corked wine, is maintaining freshness.

We want our Merlot to hold its full body, and our champagne to retain its traditional bubbly finish. Other times, we simply want to enjoy a bottle of wine throughout the week without sacrificing flavor as the days go on. This issue led Vacu Vin to develop their unique wine saver in 1986, which now comes with a miniature vacuum pump, and a vacuum stopper.

Oxidation starts right when you open your wine and it becomes exposed to air. There’s no avoiding it. This process is why wine loses its taste when left unsealed for long periods of time —it’s also responsible for fruits and veggies turning brown when uncovered. You can try to fit the cork in the bottle or use saran wrap to cover the bottle, but that can get impractical when storing in the fridge and drinking wine over several days.

The Vacu Vin vacuum pump draws air from the bottle, instead of simply closing the air in like recorking does, offering a unique freshness that’s similar to opening a brand new bottle.

As the name suggests, Vacu Vin’s Wine Saver works by inserting the wine stopper in the bottle, and pumping up and down until the stopper seals. While using Vacu Vin’s wine saver, which boasts its product as “the original,” I’ve noticed that my wine tastes surprisingly fresh up to 4-5 days after opening.

Vacu Vin’s sealer has allowed me to save money, as my opened bottles don’t go to waste nearly as often as before. Now, I can sample different bottles of wine, and store them in my fridge for the week, without worrying about their taste growing sour. It’s a wine saver, but also maybe a life saver.

Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

