Winter Boots That You Can Wear All Day

I define my elementary school experience with recesses in the schoolyard, my tacky Sketchers drenched in slush. I couldn’t be bothered to untie them, lace up my chunky winter boots, and attempt to play tag with those ball and chains weighing me down.

As an adult, I take pride in being able to wear a single pair of winter boots all day that work as well outside as they do indoors. Now that your mom or school principal no longer dictate your wardrobe, a pair of Goldilocks-approved, not-too-hot and not-too-cold winter boots is your saving grace.

Black sleek leather becomes element resistant thanks to rubber soles and a sturdy high top. Plus, you can run and frolic and play in the snow to your foot’s content—they’ve got memory foam insoles and the seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association. – Samuel Hubbard Re-Boot Waterproof Gore-Tex®Chukka Boot, $300 at Nordstrom

All the cool kids are wearing Blundstones since they quite literally walk the walk: Smooth leather molds to your foot, keeping it warm in the worst of blizzards. Plus, fewer things are more dreadful than slipping face-first on ice because your shoelaces untied. These slip-ons keep you slip-free. – Men's Footwear Chelsea Boot, $157.21 at Nordstrom

Waterproof boots mean even a city bus covering you head to toe in sleet can’t dampen your spirits (well, it might dampen the rest of your outfit, but you win some, etc.). Indoors, these glossy boots work just as well with a pair jeans—oncoming storms not include. – Hunter Original Chelsea Boots Gloss, $135 at Zappos

No matter your stance on animal byproducts, there’s no better feeling than a fuzzy friend cradling your leg when the going gets tough and tundra-like. Even so, indoors your feet won’t, ahem, fry. – Frye Tamara Shearling Over-the-Knee Boots, $528 at Shopbop

These are as shoe-y as boots get. Classic ‘90s Converse get a winter-ready makeover with gunmetal hardware that won’t rust in the snow, and a Nike Lunarlon interior to pad those feed during competitive snowball fights. Seriously, you’ll probably forget you’re even wearing boots. – Converse CT AS WP Boot-Leather, $79.97 at Nike

With the soft look of suede and durability of leather, these boots offer the best of both snow-resistant worlds. Since they’re so light on your toes, you’ll even get away with wearing them year round. – Pajar Jameson Water-Resistant Chukka Boot, $150 at Nordstrom

We can’t all hit high notes and sport ponytails equally as high, but we sure can walk a mile in Ariana Grande’s boots. Her signature thigh-high rendition is the ultimate way to score extra leg warmth when tights won’t cut it. Just be sure to grab a bottle of suede protector. – Stuart Weitzman Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $438 at The Outnet

You thought we’d go an entire list without celebrating the delicate art and science of the Ugg boot, did you? Say what you will about their standard camel-colored suede boots best paired with a pumpkin spiced latte—but these functional knee-high boots feel as good on the ice-capped pavement as they do on a candle-lit Tinder date. Forget peace: Give Uggs a chance. – Uggs Leather Bandara Tall Boot, $275 at Ugg

